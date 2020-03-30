Mumbai Police Stops Tempo With 17 Labourers Leaving The City; Sends Them Back

The Mumbai police on Monday morning stopped a tempo that had more than 17 men who were trying to leave the city and go to Nalasopara.

Police stops workers from leaving

The tempo's driver stated that he started from Asalpha near Ghatkopar and was going to the outskirts of the city. All the labourers have been sent back and the tempo driver has been booked under Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Central Government has issued strict orders to states to seal borders in order to stop people from moving in order to break the contact chain and the spread of the virus. "States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only movement of goods should be allowed. DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act," the press release read.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked migrant workers to stay where they are and not move. He assured that his government will take care of all migrant labourers and provide them basic necessities like food and water. The 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme offering meal at Rs 10 will now be available at Rs 5 from April 1, he said in a webcast. The MHA has tasked states with ensuring that the lockdown is adhered to.

