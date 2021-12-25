Mumbai Police Suspends Cop For Alleged Assault Of Restobar Cashier For Free Food & Alcohol

Allegedly for assaulting a restobar cashier over free food and alcohol, Mumbai Police has suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API), Vikram Patil, from the city police force on Friday. The suspension came a day after the API allegedly abused and assaulted the cashier of a bar cum restaurant adjacent to the Vakola police station who refused to serve him free food and alcohol after midnight, informed the police officials.

CCTV footage from inside the hotel shows the API assaulting the cashier inside the Swagat Restaurant in the Vakola area around 12.30 a.m. In the video captured inside the hotel, the police officer can be seen going up to the cashier, pulling his shirt, slapping him, abusing him, and even kicking the cash box at the counter. Furthermore, the hotel manager and the staff members can be seen trying to intervene and stop him.

Reportedly, API Vikram Patil was furious after the restaurant had refused to serve him free food and liquor as the kitchen had closed due to pandemic-related guidelines imposed by the state government. Notably, an inquiry has been initiated against the police officer and he currently remains suspended.

Meanwhile, the Association of Hotel and Restaurant has also written a strongly worded letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, further requesting him to take necessary action against the police officer. Also, the president of the association Shivanand Shetty has alleged that the cashier was physically assaulted for a simple reason.

Innocent people killed in police assault

In two similar incidents of physical assault by police in Tuticorin, a father-son duo died after being allegedly thrashed by police officers, followed by the death of an autorickshaw driver on Sunday, December 20. This came days after he was assaulted by police officers.

The victim identified as Kumaresan, passed away at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment after being reportedly assaulted, police said. Meanwhile, two police officers have also been charged in connection with the incident.

Image: ANI/PTI