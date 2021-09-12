Mumbai Police To Fast Track Sakinaka Rape Case, ACP Jyotsna Rasam To Lead SIT

In a meeting with senior officials from Mumbai police, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the police team to file the chargesheet in the Sakinaka rape case within a month. Speaking about the details of the case, Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale said that a special investigation team will be formed to investigate the case and ACP Jyotsna Rasam will be the investigating officer in the case. While the case was reported on Thursday, the control room had received a call from the watchman of godown at Khairani road at around 3.20 AM.

“The team of Sakinaka police and crime branch were working on the case. The team of Sakinaka police reached the location within 10 minutes,” said Nagrale.

On having reached the spot, the team found a woman in the tempo in an unconscious state. “While they saw a woman in a tempo in an unconscious state, the present officials took an immediate call and drove the car to Rajawadi hospital where the victim got admitted,” added Nagrale.

After a 33 hour long battle, the victim passed away at Rajawadi hospital early on Saturday morning. Following which, the accused Mohan Chauhan was presented before the holiday court at Bandra, where he was sent to a 10-day custody until September 21.

Chauhan was arrested by Mumbai police on Friday evening.

“The accused was arrested after the police conducted checks and scanned all the CCTV footages around. With the help of the footages and the information from the watchman, the accused was arrested,” Nagrale added.

However, even as the accused has passed away, the police officials now intend to conduct the investigation by recording statements of the witness. Instructions have also been issued to police officials to conduct the case on a fast track mode by appointing a special government prosecutor from Sunday onwards. “We were not able to investigate or record the statement of the victim because she was in an unconscious state,” added Nagrale.