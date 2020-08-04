Mumbai Police Wants Docs & Evidence Gone; Hence We Asked For CBI: Sushant's Family Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Tuesday confirmed to Republic TV that the family of the late actor has requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to transfer the case to the CBI. Vikas Singh said that the family has no problem with Bihar state police investigating the case but due to lack of cooperation from Mumbai Police, they have taken the decision.

'This is a clear indication'

"The family has taken a decision keeping in mind the hurdles Mumbai Police is creating in the investigation in this case. Seems like Mumbai Police wants that the truth does not come out. Amid the pandemic, I have not heard until today that police officials or ED or CBI officials are quarantined. This is a clear indication that they will disable the police officers in 14 days," he said.

"They want all the documents and evidence gone in these 14 days. We don't want the case to suffer because of lack of cooperation from Mumbai Police. So keeping all that in mind, we finally decided and requested the Chief Minister to transfer this case to the CBI," the lawyer added.

The demand for a CBI investigation into the late Bollywood actor's death has been growing continuously. Sushant's family's request to Bihar CM for a CBI probe comes a day after Sushant's father released a video statement, claiming that the Mumbai Police did not take action after informing them on February 25 of the late actor’s life being in danger.

Earlier, Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that if the late actor's father wants a CBI investigation, then there is no reason why it should be blocked. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jha said that the Bihar government will assist the late actor's family if they are keen for a CBI investigation.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

