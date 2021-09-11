Mumbai Rape Case: NCW Takes Cognisance, Demands Swift Action Against Culprits

A 30-year-old woman who was raped and brutalised with rods in a horrific gang-rape incident succumbed to injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital. Following the unfortunate incident, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma took serious cognisance of the matter and assured that a member would be sent to inquire if there is no further development in the case.

"Only one accused has been arrested in the Mumbai rape case. National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto. If there is not any development in the matter until this evening, I am going to send a member to inquire about it and also extend help to the victim's family." said Rekha Sharma.

"In light of the gruesome incident as mentioned above, the Commission has prima facie observed that the crime attracts section 376, 307 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," she stated in the letter to the Director-General of Police in Mumbai Sanjay Pandey.

"The Commission is dismayed with the level of barbarity and atrocity that a victim had to go through and considering the gravity of the matter you are, therefore required to immediately intervene in the matter an FIR must be filed in the matter under aforementioned provisions of the Indian Penal Code along-with other relevant provisions of the law," it added.

Sakinaka rape case

The 30-year old woman was raped and horrifically brutalized in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai last Friday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries due to a rod being inserted in her private parts, passed away after a 33-hour long fight in the hospital. The Mumbai Police has formed an SIT under ASP Jyotsna Rasam to investigate the case and submit the report within a month. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also announced that the case would be fast-tracked. The police informed that a PCR call was received on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am about a woman lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka. The police have arrested the man accused of raping the woman and booked him under Sections 307, 376, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. The victim was reportedly dating the accused, identified as Mohan, for the last 10 to 12 years.

(With inputs from agency)

