Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Accused Railway Engineer In Alleged Bribery Case

The Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to accused Ashok Kumar Gupta, the principal chief mechanical engineer of the Central Railways deployed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, days after being arrested in a bribery case.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for accused Ashok Kumar Gupta, argued that the case against his client has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He further mentioned that the act provides for a punishment of a maximum of seven years.

Aggrawal further argued that other co-accused including the driver as well as Aditya Tibrewal have already been released on regular bail and on the grounds of parity. Therefore, Gupta also deserves to be released on bail, Aggarwal said.

Gupta was arrested on September 26, 2022, in an alleged bribery case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with his driver Abdul Shaikh and partner of a Kolkata-based private company, Aditya Tribrewal. Following the arrest of Ashok Kumar Gupta, upon information, the CBI recovered Rs 1 lakh as the alleged bribe amount from Gupta’s driver.

CBI arrests railway employee in bribery case

The CBI earlier in September arrested Ashok Kumar Gupta and two others for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Following the investigation, the agency recovered cash of Rs 23 lakh and jewellery, including diamonds worth around Rs 40 lakh, during the searches.

Notably, CBI conducted searches at 10 locations, including in Mumbai, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Noida, Dehradun and Delhi, linked to the accused. It was claimed that Ashok Kumar Gupta allegedly received a bribe for clearing bills of a Kolkata-based private company.