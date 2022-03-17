Mumbai: Seven Held For Operating Fake Angadia Firm; Cheating Businessman Of Rs 2cr

The Mumbai police have arrested seven persons for allegedly operating a fake angadia firm and cheating a city-based businessman of Rs 2 crore, an official said on Thursday. The accused were arrested from different parts of the country recently, the official from Dindoshi police said.

Murli Kalburgi was nabbed from Bengaluru in Karnataka, Rupinder Arora was apprehended from Goa, while the remaining accused Amol Kamble, Nisar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh, Durga Chodnekar and Yashwant Singh were arrested from Mumbai and suburban areas, he said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly cheated Jagdish Poddar, a city-based businessman, of Rs 2 crore through their fake angadia firm.

Angadia firms offer courier services to deliver money, jewellery among other valuables.

Poddar had contacted the accused at their office in Malad last month to deliver money to someone in Assam, and the gang had allegedly taken the sum from him, but did not deliver the same, the official said.

With the help of technical evidence, the police zeroed in on the accused and recovered Rs 50 lakh from them, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust), 120-b (conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, he added.

