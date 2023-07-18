Mumbai Traffic Police Receives Threat Message Which Says, ‘be Ready For Another 26/11…’

Mumbai traffic control room on Tuesday (July 18) received a threat message which claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi government are on the target of terrorists. The person/s or organisation/s which sent the message also threatened to be ready for a 26/11 like terrorist attack. Mumbai Police have filed a complaint under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons, reported news agency ANI.

A group of 10 Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba had attacked Mumbai, the financial capital of India, on November 26, 2008, and killed over 160 people. Several hundred others were injured in the terror strikes across multiple places in Mumbai which are now known as 26/11 attacks.

While nine of the Lashkar terrorists were killed by security forces, one of them Ajmal Kabas was arrested by Mumbai Police and spilled the beans on Pakistan’s nefarious designs to spread mayhem in India.

Kasab was put on trial, which attracted world-wide attention, and convicted of murder, conspiracy and waging war on India. He was sentenced to death by hanging and executed on November 21, 2012.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.