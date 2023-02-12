Last Updated:

Mumbai: Two Enter Flat Posing As Internet Technicians, Rob Woman Of Gold Chain And Stab Her; Case Registered

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Mumbai

The injured woman alerted her neighbours and called up her husband, following which she was rushed to a hospital. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)


A 59-year-old woman was injured after two men entered her flat and attacked her with a knife before robbing a gold chain at Parel in central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The duo gained entry into her flat on Friday evening when she was alone by posing as technicians to fix Wifi connection.

One of them gagged her with cotton and snatched her gold chain, an official said. They demanded the keys of the cupboard but she refused, following which one of them stabbed her in her chest with a kitchen knife before fleeing.

The injured woman alerted her neighbours and called up her husband, following which she was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

A case was registered at Bhoiwada police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a search is on to trace the duo, he added.

First Published:
