Mumbai: Two Held For Vandalising Doctor's Clinic, Defaming Her

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a lady doctor's clinic in Juhu in Mumbai and defaming her, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 6, when one of the accused Gulfam Khan came to the gynaecologist's clinic and vandalised the premises along with two others.

Khan had argued with the doctor that she had not performed a surgery on his friend's wife properly, an official said.

The accused then clicked pictures of the premises and circulated the photographs, urging people not to visit the clinic, he said.

"We have arrested Khan and Sayyed Abdali Husain in the case, while another accused is wanted. We have registered an FIR against these people under relevant sections of the IPC, including trespassing, threatening, defamation, etc,” senior inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore of Santacruz police station said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)