Mumbai Vaccination Scam: 10 Accused Arrested; Group Had Organised 8 More Vaccine Camps

In a recent development, eight people have been arrested in Mumbai's Hiranandani Estate Society vaccination scam on Friday. The Joint Commissioner of police Law & Order of Mumbai, Vishwas Narayan Nangare Patil, stated that 8 more fake vaccination camps were busted and a total of 10 people have been arrested. Six FIRs has been registered so far. On June 15, the residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam', two people were detained in the matter.

'8 accused arrested in fake vaccination case': Mumbai Joint CP

" 8 accused persons arrested, bank accounts of the main accused have been frozen in the case of fake vaccination camp at Hiranandani Estate Society. So far, a total of 10 people arrested. 8 more camps were organised by this syndicate. 6 other cases registered, said Mumbai Jt CP-Law & Order

8 accused persons arrested, bank accounts of the main accused have been frozen in the case of fake vaccination camp at Hiranandani Estate Society. So far, total 10 people arrested. 8 more camps were organised by this syndicate. 6 other cases registered: Jt CP-Law & Order, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/emo1fVBdKJ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

SIT Team formed

The Joint Commissioner of police further informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the vaccination probe.

"In fake vaccine case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishal Thakur", said Mumbai Joint CP-Law & Order.

'Housing Societies To Obtain NOC For Vaccination': Aaditya Thackeray

On June 19, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has urged the housing societies to take No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before conducting any such vaccination drives in the respective housing societies. He added that the onus lies with the private societies as well as the government to ensure that the teams coming for conducting vaccination drives are legitimate.

"Entire vaccination was done illegally": BMC

Earlier this week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said that an investigation report on suspected vaccine administration in Kandivali has been submitted while Kandivali police have launched further investigation. They have registered a case and arrested four suspects.

"Fake vaccinations were conducted without the permission of BMC or agreement with any hospital. It is clear that the suspects also got the vaccine in an unauthorized manner. It is clear that the entire vaccination was done illegally. It has been revealed that the suspects were vaccinated without seeking any permission from the corporation or without signing an agreement with any hospital," BMC said in their statement

Mumbai vaccination scam

The residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali have alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam'. The residents have alleged that they were inoculated with fake vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents received Covishield vaccines in the society premises. However, police sources have informed that the beneficiaries received their certificates with different dates and locations.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)