Mumbai Vaccine Scam: Third FIR Registered In Hiranandani Society COVID-19 Vaccination Scam

The Mumbai Police have registered a third FIR in the matter pertaining to the Hiranandani society vaccination scam in Kandivali. According to reports, the Khar police filed an FIR in the matter. This comes after the Kandivali and Versova police filed an FIR. In the latest development, the FIR has been registered against the six accused by the Khar Police. Reports added that the FIR has been filed against the organiser - Sanjay Gupta, former Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital employee Rajesh Pandey and four unknown accused.

Housing societies to obtain NOC for vaccination drive: Aaditya Thackeray

After the scam surfaced, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday has urged housing societies to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before conducting any COVID-19 vaccination drives. Thackeray added that the onus lies on societies as well as the government to ensure that the teams conducting the COVID-19 vaccination drives are legitimate.

The BMC too had informed that the vaccination in the Hiranandani society was done illegally. It added that a fake vaccination drive was conducted without the permission of BMC or agreement with any hospital. It further added that the suspects got the vaccines in an unauthorized manner.

Mumbai vaccination scam

The residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali have alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam'. The residents have alleged that they were inoculated with fake vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents received Covishield vaccines in the society premises. However, police sources have informed that the beneficiaries received their certificates with different dates and locations.