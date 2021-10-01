Mumbai: Woman Arrested For Illegal Stocking, Sale Of Duplicate Cancer Medicines

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly illegally stocking and trying to sell duplicate medicines used in the treatment of cancer, police said on Friday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police seized injections and tablets worth Rs 67.90 lakh during a raid at a company in Netivali Naka of Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, an official said.

The accused had allegedly stocked medicines used in cancer treatment and was trying to sell them illegally, he said.

These medicines were manufactured by a Japanese company, and a private company had been given rights to take action against people or firms, who were involved in duplication of these medicines.

Representatives of the company had approached the EOW with a complaint about duplicate medicines and its illegal sale, the official said.

Accordingly, an FIR under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Copyrights Act has been registered, he added.

