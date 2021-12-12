Last Updated:

Mumbai: Woman Held With 10 Kg Ganja In Malwani

A woman was held in Malwani in Mumbai's northern suburb of Malad allegedly with 10 kilograms of ganja, police said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India

Kohinoor Khurshid Alam Sheikh (50) was held near a school on Saturday, a Malwani police station official said, adding that she is also an accused in another Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case in which a man was held with 1,350 grams of ganja earlier. 

