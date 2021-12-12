Mumbai: Woman Held With 10 Kg Ganja In Malwani

A woman was held in Malwani in Mumbai's northern suburb of Malad allegedly with 10 kilograms of ganja, police said on Sunday.

Kohinoor Khurshid Alam Sheikh (50) was held near a school on Saturday, a Malwani police station official said, adding that she is also an accused in another Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case in which a man was held with 1,350 grams of ganja earlier.

