Mumbai Woman Throws Acid At Neighbour’s Dog, Arrested For Animal Cruelty

In a disturbing incident of animal cruelty, a 35-year-old woman in Mumbai allegedly threw acid on her neighbour’s pet dog. The incident took place on August 16 in a housing society in the Malvani area of Malad. The accused has been identified as Shabista Suhail Ansari.

After CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, police acted against the woman and arrested her. A case has been registered against her in Mumbai's Malvani police station under section 429 (committing mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code, section 11 (1) (A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and section 119 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Balasaheb Tukaram Bhagat is the complainant in the case.

Malvani police officials said, "According to the complainant, around 12.25pm on August 16, the accused, residing in Malvani Swapna Purti Apartment in Samna Nagar, threw acid on a dog named Brownie, who was playing with a cat in the society. The dog had hurt the cat while playing, following which out of anger, the woman threw acid on the dog. The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV installed in the building premises, on the basis of which, we have booked the woman.”