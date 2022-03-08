Mumbai's Most Notorious Criminal Wanted For Murder And Extortion Arrested In Bengaluru

Wanted criminal Ilyaz Abdul Asif alias Ilyas Bachkana was nabbed in a secret operation by the Mumbai Crime Branch in Bengaluru. The underworld criminal is among Mumbai's most wanted with more than 45 cases including murder, extortion, robbery, kidnapping and drug pedalling. Following the arrest, the criminal was handed over to Mumbai police.

Ilyas Bachkana, who had been dodging the city police for the last six months, was finally arrested on Saturday. According to the police, the inter-state criminal was nabbed by the Mumbai police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) with the help of the Karnataka police. The wanted criminal along with his accomplices made an attempt to escape by threatening the cops with guns during the arrest. Apart from murder, theft and drug trafficking, the gangster is also wanted under provisions of the Arms Act as well as the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Mumbai.

The Byculla police took the arrested criminal in connection with an attempt to murder case registered on April 30 last year. The arrest came after the Mumbai police received a tip-off with specific information about Bachkana’s hiding place in Hosur near Bengaluru. He was nabbed from a hotel where he was in hiding along with a few others.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey reaches out to people

In an outreach towards the people, Mumbai's new Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey sought their support to work towards maintaining safety in the city. The 1986-batch IPS officer assumed charge as the 76th Police Commissioner of Mumbai from his predecessor Hemant Nagrale earlier this month. Penning a Facebook post on Thursday, Pandey stated it was a matter of great honour to be the Police Commissioner and recalled his three-decades-long association with Mumbai.

Sharing his personal number and Twitter handle in a post, the Mumbai Police Commissioner appealed, "Suggestions big or small are all welcome. I will respond to all the messages as far as possible. I too will share with you what work we are doing on a weekly basis on Facebook." In charge of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, Sanjay Pandey was appointed as the acting DGP by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in April 2021. During his brief tenure, he was tasked with conducting the probe against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and ex-State Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla.

Image: REPUBLIC/ PTI