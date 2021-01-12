Mumbai's Muchhad Paanwala Arrested By NCB In Drugs Case After Recovery From His Shop

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a famous Paan vendor from Mumbai on Tuesday in connection with a drug case. Jaishankar Tewari who runs and is referred to as 'Muchhad Paanwala' was interrogated by the bureau in connection with the case.

The NCB said that half a kilogram of a prohibited substance was recovered from Tewari's shop. Tewari has been currently taken by the central agency for medical checkup and will be produced before a magistrate.

As per reports, his name got highlighted during the interrogation of an arrested British national Karan Sajnani in a drug case by the NCB.

Muchhad Paanwala is one of the top paan vendors in Mumbai

Muchhad Paanwala is one of the top paan vendors in the city. The shop has been functioning since the 70s in Kemp's Corner. His clients range from top industrialists to movie stars.

The NCB has questioned numerous popular stars of the film industry in the connection with the drugs case, that emerged during the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The authorities even made arrests, not just of the celebs, but also of alleged drug peddlers across Mumbai.

Arjun Rampal, who is also being investigated in the drug-related case, was questioned by the NCB on December 21, in the matter. The actor, his partner Gabriella Demetriades, her brother Agisilaos and a friend had all come under the scanner. The couple's friend named Paul Bartel was also arrested by the agency whereas his sister Komal has also been interrogated.

