Munawwar Rana’s Son Arrested For Allegedly Faking Attack On Himself To Frame Relatives

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana was arrested for allegedly faking an attack on himself to frame his relatives in a false case. Tabrez was detained from his Lucknow residence on Wednesday after a Rae Bareli court issued a non-bailable warrant against him for failing to appear before it on August 13 in the matter. According to SP Shlok Kumar, Tabrez was held based on findings that surfaced during the police investigation. He was accused of allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy against his uncles, with whom he had a dispute over ancestral property. Tabrez will be produced before the competent court on Thursday for further legal proceedings, added the SP.

Tabrez was allegedly shot in UP's Rae Bareli in July. He earlier alleged that two bike-borne shooters had opened fire at his SUV when he stopped at a petrol pump near the Hindola Ratapur area while returning to Lucknow on June 28. The four people involved in the incident were arrested on July 2. Later it was revealed that the attack had been reportedly planned with the consent of Tabrez.

Background

On July 2, the Rae Bareli police stated that Tabrez Rana wanted to contest the Assembly elections from Tiloi and had allegedly planned the attack on himself to get security and media coverage. According to the police, Tabrez had sold off his 18 Biswa land, his parental property, in February. His relatives, who also had a share in the land, started raising objections and demanding their share. To get rid of them, Tabrez allegedly hired shooters to stage the attack on his SUV with the intent to frame his relatives.

Tabrez, along with his two accomplices Haleem and Sultan Ali, allegedly faked the attack on himself, thinking that in case of firing, he would file a case against his uncles, forcing them not to object to the sale of the property in which they had a share.

