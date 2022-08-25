Mundra Port Drug Bust Case: NIA Shares Details Of Raids At 20 Locations; 2 Arrested

In a major development in the Mundra port drug haul case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 25 shared details of simultaneous raids at 20 locations related to the seizure of 2988 Kg of Heroin at Mundra Port in September 2021. Two persons in connection with the case were arrested.

The two arrested accused were involved in the smuggling of Heroin through import consignments from Afghanistan using a maritime route. The investigative agency informed that the heroin was being concealed in import consignments of material, such as semi-processed Talc, Bituminous coal, etc, and one such consignment of about 3000 kgs of Heroin was seized at Mundra Port by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on September 13, 2021.

"The accused persons were involved in import of narcotics through fake/shell import companies and further facilitated its transport to Delhi-based Afghan nationals involved in purification and of distribution of Heroin in many states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh etc. Investigation continues to unravel the entire supply chain and network of money laundering, drug distribution and other players involved in this international drug network," the official statement added.

This comes a day after the NIA conducted raids at 20 locations across Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, and West Bengal. Among the locations is a prominent nightclub in the Chanakyapuri area of the national capital, sources said, adding that the involvement of prominent socialites cannot be ruled out.

Mundra port drug bust

In September 2021, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 2988.22 kg of heroin that reportedly originated from Afghanistan and was being taken to Mundra Port. Prima facie, it appeared that the drugs were meant for socialite parties across India. A terror angle has not been completely ruled out due to the place of origin of the drugs, and an alleged connection to Pakistan. Initially handled by the DRI, the case was transferred to NIA on October 6, 2021.

On March 14, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against 16 accused in the Mundra Port Drug Bust case. The chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat under the relevant IPC Sections- 120B, 466 & 471 and Sections 8(c), 21(c), 23(c) & 29 of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985; and Sections 17, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

Image: Republic World