Mundra Port Drug Bust: NIA Raids 10 Locations Across Delhi, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu

In a huge development pertaining to the Mundra port drug bust case, where heroin worth over Rs 20,000 crore were seized last September, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids at 10 locations across Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Among the locations is a a prominent nightclub in the Chanakyapuri area of the national capital, sources said, adding that the involvement of prominent socialites cannot be ruled out. The raids also indicate that the NIA may have zeroed down on the destinations the drugs were intended to be sent.

The drugs, seized last year, weighed over 3,000 kilograms and are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 21,000 crore. It was reportedly sent from Afghanistan via Iran's Bandar Abbas port. While prima facie it appeared that the drugs were meant for socialite parties across India, a terror angle has not been completely ruled out due to the place of origin of the drugs. and an alleged connection to Pakistan.

Mundra port drug bust

Last year in September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg (almost 3 tonnes) of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port. As per reports, the heroin was imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat. The heroin that came packed in plastic pipes painted to resemble bamboos was claimed to be taken to Delhi, after which, it was to be taken to other states.

Earlier in March, this year, the central agency filed a charge sheet in the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat against the accused under the relevant IPC Sections-- 120B, 466 & 471 and Sections 8(c), 21(c), 23(c) & 29 of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985; and Sections 17, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

It is pertinent to mention that the NIA has further emphasised that some of the accused in the drug smuggling case had links with banned terrorist outfits based in Pakistan. During the investigation, the national agency further discovered that the conspirators involved in the crime had been smuggling the drugs in cahoots with foreign entities to fund terror outfits based in Pakistan to conspire anti-India activities.