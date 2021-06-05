Munger Police Firing: SC Upholds Patna HC Order Of Rs 10 Lakh Ex-gratia For Victim's Kin

The Supreme Court on Saturday upheld the Patna High Court's order directing compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the father of an 18-year-old boy killed in the police firing in the Munger district of Bihar last year. The Supreme Court dismissed the special leave petition filed by the Bihar Government and while pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court said, "it is shocking that a young boy was shot". The SC noted that the investigation was not carried out in a transparent manner because the then Superintendent of Police was a relative of a member of the ruling party in Bihar.

The Police Firing in Munger over Maa Durga idol immersion

A clash allegedly broke out last year on October 26 between the Police and a group of people who were on their way for the immersion of idols of goddess Durga. The Police resorted to firing upon the group, grievously injuring an 18-year-old boy who is said to be a bystander in the incident. He later succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah said, “An 18-year-old body, a bystander was shot by the police and we can say the way the police has investigated this matter is really shocking”.

The bench dismissed the petition while remarking that the Supreme Court finds no ground in interfering with the judgment and order impugned in the exercise of power under Article 136 of the Constitution of India.

Bihar Government's argument

Advocate Manish Kumar representing the Bihar Government said opposed the Supreme Court's observation and said that he is not against the order but is against the compensation amount of Rs 10 Lakhs. He contended that it is not founded yet whether the person who died was a victim or an accused while adding that weapons were found in the procession.

He said that the procession was illegal as permission was granted for immersion of idols till October 25 but they took out the procession on October 26, last year.

"Several firearms, bullets and cartridges were found at the site of the clash and we don’t know at this time whether he was shot by police firing or he was shot by someone else in the mob," Kumar said.

He also argued that protests are happening be it on farm laws or against CAA despite not having police permission while adding that police will refrain from taking any action if they are asked to pay compensation to rioters.

He said a part of the order of the High Court for compensation should be stayed as the High Court is monitoring the investigation into the case and a verdict may be given only after concrete findings come out.

Supreme Court observations

The SC Bench rebutted the High Court is also looking into the role of the police officials in this matter and while pronouncing the judgment, Justice Shah said noted said, “We have gone through the case files and the orders of the High Court. We can say that the police have done absolutely nothing in the matter. Then Munger SP is a relative of member of the ruling party in Bihar. That’s why nothing was done and the case was transferred to CID. You must comply with the order”.

Justice Shah further said, “We have gone through the order. It is well-reasoned order which does not call for any interference. He was a young boy who had his entire life before him”.

On April 7, the Patna High Court ordered the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the deceased Anurag Poddar’s father Amar Nath Poddar, who has approached the court for CBI probe and compensation into the matter. He has argued that although the investigation is not complete as of now, the death of the victim has certainly taken place due to failure of law and order of the state government and hence the family of the victim is entitled to compensation.

(With PTI Inputs)