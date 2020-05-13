Municipal Commissioner In TN Vandalises Shops & Harasses Vendors; Apologises After Outrage

The video of Vaniyampadi municipal commissioner Cecil Thomas from Thirupattur district of Tamil Nadu harassing the fruit sellers and vandalizing their shops in a local market area went wild on social media on Tuesday, irking everyone who watched them. He was seen pulling down the shops and toppling the pushcarts of local fruit vendors, alleging that they didn't follow the social distancing norms. Demands started pouring in that legal and departmental action should be taken against him for this act.

Municipal Commissioner apologizes

While everyone expected action against the officer, the controversial Commissioner of Vamiyambadi municipality gave a press conference on Wednesday morning and apologized for his actions. He said "We gave multiple warnings to maintain the social distancing norms in the market. We don't want to become this place like another Koyembedu and hence I behaved in such a way, this is for the welfare of the people, I am sorry for what happened. The district administration is trying to make this place a zero contamination zone."

The officer also went to the shops and provided them compensation and did a photo op as well with the same fruit vendors whose shops he vandalized a day before.

SP of Thirupattur district's statement

"Vaniyambadi Municipality commissioner, I know is a sincere and dedicated officer who had put his life in the prevention of COVID-19 spread. What I see in this video is unfortunate and sad. Anyways for all violations, the law has to take its course," tweeted the SP of Thirupattur district Vijayakumar IPS. However, no departmental action or legal action has been taken against the officer yet as he has apologized for his act.

