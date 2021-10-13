Kollam Additional Sessions court on Wednesday pronounced the quantum of punishment for Sooraj S Kumar after he was found guilty of murdering his 25-year-old spouse Uthra using a cobra snake as a murder weapon. Sooraj was given a double life sentence. in addition to 17 years of prison time over many other charges. The judge while delivering the verdict noted the case to be among the rarest of rare.

In addition to prison time, the judge also ordered the culprit to pay a penalty of Rs 5.8 lakhs. The sessions court witnessed a mammoth crowd to hear the final verdict along with a beeline of vernacular electronic media. Uthra's father Vijayasenan and her brother Vishu were present physically in the court while her mother Manimeghala watched the proceedings at home on TV.

Murder using Cobra: Sooraj given double life sentence, Uthra's family unhappy with verdict

On Monday, the court had found the culprit guilty of multiple offences including IPC Section 302, 307, 210 and 328. However, the prosecution had demanded a death sentence to Sooraj citing the case qualified more than 3 criteria to qualify for a death

sentence. However, the court reduced it to life imprisonment citing Sooraj's age and that he had no history of crime.

Responding to the verdict, Uthra's mother expressed her disappointment with the verdict. "This case shows that there are loopholes in our judicary. Where will people go to seeking justice if this is the case," she stated to the vernacular media at her home.

Uthra murder case history

The Uthra Murder case was committed on May 7, 2020, at Sooraj's home at Anchal in Kollam district in Kerala. In December, the crime branch carried out a deep probe and recreated the scene using Uthra's dummy and brought a snake and used methods to calculate snake bite puncture wound. Their experiment had proved that Sooraj has held the hood of the snake and forced it to bite the Uthra while she was sleeping.

During the probe, it was found that Sooraj had made a similar attempt with a viper snake back on February 29, 2020. It took Uthra 8 weeks to get discharged from the hospital. It was during her recovery time at in-laws home that Sooraj made his second attempt. It was also found that Uthra was sedated with medicines so as to stop her response to the bite. The couple had got married on March 25, 2018. Sooraj motive to kill her was to secure his wife's gold possession which she had kept away from him. Suresh, the person who provided the venomous snake to Sooraj had turned an approver in the case.

