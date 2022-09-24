Murdered Ankita Bhandari Forced Into 'wrongful Acts,' Says Police; Why Was Resort Razed?

In an exclusive update on the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Uttarakhand police has confirmed that the WhatsApp chats accessed reveal the 19-year-old victim was forced into 'wrongful acts'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said, "After the case was transferred (to the other station) we worked it out quickly. We arrested the three accused including Pulkit Arya. They (the accused) revealed that they killed the victim and threw her body into the canal. Yesterday the SDRF teams were searching the victim’s body. Today, they recovered the body. Now the post-mortem is being carried out. An SIT has been constituted on the directions of the Chief Minister"

#BREAKING | Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar's massive reveal in Ankita Bhandari murder probe: 'WhatsApp chats have been accessed, chats reveal Ankita was being forced into wrongful acts. We are probing it'



"From the chats that we have accessed, it is clear that she was forced to do wrongful acts. After more investigation, things will get clearer," Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told Republic. The police official also hinted at a larger racket behind Ankita Bhandari's murder.

Notably, the police are investigating the resort that belongs to accused Pulkit Arya. The property papers have been looked up as part of the investigation in the murder case. According to the sources, a racket of some kind was being operated at the Arya-owned resort, which further raises the question of demolition of the resort, because if anything like this was being operated from the very place, then what was the hurry to demolish the resort concerned?

Ankita Bhandari murder case

Earlier on Friday, September 23, three people including Vanatara Resort owner Arya were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing about six days ago. Notably, the 19-year-old receptionist went missing from the Vanatara resort a few days ago.

The police said that the accused confessed to having pushed Ankita into the Cheela canal after a dispute and she drowned. It is pertinent to mention that the body of the victim was recovered from a canal in Rishikesh on Saturday.

Notably, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday night ordered to raze down Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh, which is owned by the accused. Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary to the CM Abhinav Kumar said that the Pulkit Arya-owned resort demolition is underway. He said that the demolition of the resort concerned is being carried out on the orders of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Notably, with the action against Pulkit Arya, the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya, CM Dhami has sent a clear message that no accused will be spared.