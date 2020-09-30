Murli Manohar Joshi Has Clear Takeaway After His & Advani's Acquittals In Babri Case

Issuing his first reaction on the verdict by the Special CBI court in the Babri demolition case, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi who was one of the accused and has now been acquitted said that it is the victory of truth. Stating that the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was not a conspiracy and the BJP stands vindicated after the verdict, MM Joshi added that now the focus should be to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"This verdict proves that there was no conspiracy on December 6. It was co-incidence. Under the leadership of Advani ji, we initiated the Ram temple movement, it was solely to create an environment for Ram Mandir. We wanted to place facts in front of people. Our movement was not a part of any conspiracy. It was a people's movement. We are happy. Now let the issue end and let us work together to build a massive Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Jai Jai Shri Ram sabko sanmati de bhagwan (May Lord Ram give good sense to all)."

READ | Owaisi opposes PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan; says 'can't forget Babri'

In his statement to the CBI court before the verdict, MM Joshi had reiterated that they were innocent and there was no conspiracy involved in the demolition of Babri Masjid.

READ | Babri Demolition Case: All Accused Including Advani, Joshi & Bharti Acquitted, 28 Years On

CBI Court acquits all 32 accused

In its judgment pronounced, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned. Earlier in the day, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused were exempted from personally appearing in court.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

READ | Babri Mosque Demolition Case LIVE UPDATES

As per Supreme Court's direction in 2017, two separate cases that were filed after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Faizabad were clubbed. While the first was filed by the then SHO, Priyamvada Nath Shukla, against unknown karsevaks, the second case was filed by the then sub-inspector Ganga Prasad Tiwari against eight leaders namely LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia.

The case was field under IPC sections 395, 397, 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 297 and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and r IPC sections 153-A, 153-B and 505.

READ | Babri case verdict: Delhi Police says keeping tight vigil in national capital