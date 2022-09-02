Rape-accused Seer Shivamurthy In Police Custody Till September 5; Will VVIP Treatment End?

Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls, has been sent to four-day police custody till September 5 by Chitradurga District Sessions Court. The police had demanded the bench for a five-day remand of the accused.

Earlier in the day, seer, who was previously sent to 14-day judicial custody, complained of chest pain in jail following which he was taken to the district hospital and kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, the court summoned him in person after seeing his medical reports.

#BREAKING | Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy sent to police custody till September 5 in POCSO case after being taken from ICU, produced before judge.



— Republic (@republic) September 2, 2022

Initially, an ambulance was brought for POCSO-accused seer Shivamurthy, who wields considerable influence in the community, to take him to the court but it was replaced with a police van after Republic highlighted the VVIP treatment being meted out to him.

Shivamurthy, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for the alleged crime, was arrested last night after hours of questioning.

It is alleged that two high school girls, aged 15 and 16, were sexually abused by him. The girls study in a school run by the Mutt and were residing in a hostel belonging to the monastery.

Along with the pontiff, four others including Akkamahadevi hostel warden Rashmi, junior pontiff Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah and Gangadharaiah have been booked in the case. While Rashmi was arrested today, two accused are still at large. Search operation has been launched by police to nab them.

Shivamurthy had earlier claimed the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy and that he was law-abiding and would cooperate in the probe.