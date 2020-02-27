Muslim Cleric Claims Attempt On His Life After Calling For Peace Post-clashes In Manguluru

In a shocking development, Mangaluru Qazi Twaka Ahmed Musliyar, on Thursday, has claimed that an alleged attempt at his life was made on 8 February 2020, after giving a speech appealing for peace and tranquility. Musliyar, who reportedly heads 350 mosques in the Karnataka-Kerala border, was reportedly travelling from Kasargod to Belur when his car's tyre suffered a puncture. He goes on to say how an unidentified man approached the car to enquire about the car, after which when the car was sent to repair the next day – several dangerous items like an iron rod was extracted from the car. Musliyar had appealed for peace after two people were killed in the police firing during the anti-CAA protests in Manguluru in December 2019.

Muslim cleric claims attempt on his life

"On the 8th of February, I was travelling from Kasaragod to Haleangadi, Belur to be a part of a program. As I came back from there at 10:10 PM and my car's tyre got punctured in front of a church. The driver alighted from the vehicle and fitted the stepney. At that time a man approached us and what had happened? After fitting the tyre we left for Kasaragod," he said.

He added, "Next day, when my driver went to get the tyre repaired, he was shown dangerous and suspicious extracted from my vehicle. I had earlier delivered a speech where I spoke about peace and tranquility which should prevail in india. But my statements were misconstrued by a Kasargod channel - 'S news' which claimed that I was working in collaboration with the Sangh Parivar, they broke the speech down into pieces selectively to mislead people."

FIR details

Sources state that the cleric has maintained in his speeches that 'Indian Muslims will not be affected by CAA' and had appealed for peace after the Manguluru violence. In the FIR which was filed by the Manguluru police on 13 February 2020, the cleric has claimed that 'a sharp iron rod was placed to target his car'. He has also alleged that the attackers wanted to stage the attempt as an accident, in the FIR.

Mangaluru Anti-CAA violence

On December 19, two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent. The two victims identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23) succumbed to their bullet injuries. Post-violence Karnataka Chief Minister announced a CID probe into the violence and imposed section 144 throughout Manguluru.

