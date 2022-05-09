Congress Leaders Meet Karnataka CM Bommai As Loudspeaker Row Grips Bengaluru

After Maharashtra, the loudspeaker row has reached Karnataka as Muslim Congress leaders are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the issue. As per reports, Muslim Congress leaders NA Harris, Nasser Hussain, UT Khadar, and Naseer Ahmed visited the CM's residence to discuss the issue of using loudspeakers for the recitation of bjajans or Azaan.

Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka Home Minister in Thirthahalli said, "To control noise pollution, strict measures will be taken according to the court's order. Everybody must follow court orders strictly. Strict legal action against the culprits will be taken".

Earlier in the day, incidents of playing Hanuman Chalisa and Hindu Bajans were reported in temples in various parts of Karnataka including Hubbali, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Bagalkote, and Gadag.

Sri Ram Sena warns of consequences over Azan row

Backing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik is playing Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers in Karnataka temples. In a recent update, Sri Ram Sena workers were detained by police while they were on their way to Hanuman Temple in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru. This came after Sri Ram Sena announced that they will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

"I am warning you. Muslim organisations' stubbornness is causing disharmony. Your Prayers and Azaan is disturbing patients in hospitals. It is distracting students and the public. Therefore, you reduce the decibel levels, otherwise, we will act on our own,” the SRS founder said.

Further, responding to Sri Ram Sena members' arrest, he said, “Whom are they arresting? They are arresting those devotees who are playing devotional songs in temples. Shame on this BJP government. They are arresting people who perform rituals in temples. Why? You, the BJP government should be ashamed".

Campaign against 'Azan' in Karnataka

Earlier in April, Hindu organisations in Karnataka had announced that they would carry out door-to-door campaigns against 'Azan' across the state.

The campaign that was to kick start from Shivanahalli Circle in Rajajinagar locality of Bengaluru was called Sri Rama Sena. As per the plan, the Hindu activists were to reach out to every household to create awareness among people about how mosques are using loudspeakers for 'Azan' violating court guidelines and how they should raise their voices against it.

