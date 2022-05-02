Muslim Group Apprises HM Shah On PFI Role In Ram Navami Riots, Warns Of Clashes On Eid

In a significant development, a Muslim body wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleging the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in riots across India. In a letter to HM Shah, Sufi Khanqah Association alleged that there was a direct/indirect involvement of PFI in most of the incidents from the Hijab row, to the Ram Navami violence in North and West India.

"Sufi Khanqah Association, the largest organisation of Sufis in India, is constantly being warned about the chaotic activities of the extremist organization PFI. Since the launch of the Save democracy campaign by PFI on January 25, 2022, communal incidents have come to light continuously across the country, with the direct/indirect involvement of PFI in most of the incidents brought to light by the investigating agencies," said Sufi Mohd Kausar Hasan Majidi in his letter.

He added, "The situation has worsened since the Kota conference on February 7 and the webinar issue on February 28, especially after the Hijab issue has led to a spurt of violent incidents in South India. The involvement of the PFI in the violence during the Shobha yatras of Ram Navami in North and West India is a matter of concern."

Muslim body warns of possible escalation ahead of Eid

The letter has also alleged that Ram Navami-led violence in North India may be repeated by the PFI in South India at the time of Eid. It said that provocative statements by PFI leader Mohammad Shakeef at an Iftar party in Mysore were indicative that untoward incidents may break out around the time.

"While admitting to the involvement of the PFI in the incidents of protests against the citizenship law in the speech given by Mo Shakeef at an iftar party of religious importance. Shakeef has made many such statements that are disturbing peace, law, and order. In this situation, it is necessary that strict action be taken against Shakeef, and proper arrangements be made by PFI to prevent possible incidents on Eid," the letter concluded.

The role of the PFI is already under the scanner in the Jahangirpuri riots case. On April 23, Republic TV spoke exclusively to one of the detained persons, who alleged PFI hand in the Hanuman Jayanti violence where stones were pelted on Shobha Yatras in Northwest Delhi. The accused had also claimed that key conspirator Ansar, who is also a history-sheeter, had PFI links. "Ansar invites them and takes photos and campaigns for them for money", the detained person claimed.