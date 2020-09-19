Muslim League, Congress Slam CPI-M For Communalising Protests For Jaleel's Resignation

As the UDF led by the Congress protests in Kerala demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, the CPI(M) on Friday attempted to give a communal colour to agitation against Jaleel, branding the protests as 'Anti Quran'.

"Does anyone take a stand against Gita or Bible distribution? Why find fault with Quaran?," CPI(M) State secretary said in a press brief. His comments come against the backdrop of the accusations against Jaleel after he came under the NIA's scrutiny for receiving kits containing food and the Holy Quran from the UAE consulate.

On the other hand, the Muslim League slammed CPI(M) for attempting to communalise the issue by bringing in the Holy Quran. "This is a deliberate attempt from the side of the LDF and Jaleel to distract the actual issue of gold smuggling and instead flare up the communal angle," said Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

On Friday, visuals of police highhandedness against protesters at the Malappuram Civil Station surfaced after the Congress workers were heavily lathi-charged for protesting against KT Jaleel and the CPI(M) government.

Opposition demands Jaleel's resignation

The Opposition parties have demanded the Education Minister's resignation alleging that he has violated protocol and received concessions from the UAE Consulate. "Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel has been summoned by ED for questioning in the gold smuggling case. He had violated protocol and received concessions from the Consulate, which is against rules. So I feel that he should step down as early as possible," Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told ANI on Sunday. Protests have been held across the state echoing the same demand.

Earlier this week, members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) held a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram while the BJP and Yuva Morcha also held protests in Kochi. Jaleel on Friday was interrogated by the ED in connection with the gold smuggling case for over two hours and is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

