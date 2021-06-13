Muttil Tree Felling Scam: Special Investigation Team Headed By ADGP S Sreejith Formed

A special investigation team consisting of vigilance officers and forest officials headed by Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith will investigate the Muttil tree felling scam that is estimated to be in the tune of 100 crores.

The decision has been taken to look into the matter in each of the districts in the three regions and file a separate FIR. The regional investigation will be led by the Superintendent of Police led by KV Santosh Kumar, Sudarshan, and Sabu Mathew in charge. Police IG Spurgeon Kumar will coordinate the investigation.

The government estimated that large-scale timber looting has taken place across the state under the guise of the revenue department order. Therefore, a comprehensive investigation is required, including on corruption and the role of officials. Earlier, it was clarified that talented officers from the Vigilance and Forest Departments would be deployed in the investigation team. The names and details of the officials have also been revealed. The government will issue an order in this regard soon. After that, the investigation team will meet and decide on the probe.

Revenue Department in dock? Minister denies

Revenue Minister K Rajan has said that the Revenue Department is not an accused in the Wayanad Muttil tree felling case. All departments have a collective responsibility in the matter. There is no difference between ministers and departments. K Rajan told the media that the order issued by the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department to protect the farmers was misinterpreted. The Revenue Minister's response was against the backdrop of a heated debate in Kerala over the politics of tree robbery. The order issued by the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, in October last year, to protect the farmers was misinterpreted.

"The government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the matter," the minister said.

"The ambiguity about the order remains. Steps will be taken to resolve the ambiguity through joint discussions," Rajan said and added no decision has been taken yet on renewing the order. Understanding the sentiment of the farmers, the Revenue Minister said that the farmers' demand for permission to cut down trees on the land will be considered.

Whistleblower cop transferred; reinstated

The whistleblower divisional forest officer of Wayanad P Dhanesh Kumar, who exposed the role of forest officials in the Muttil tree felling case was shockingly transferred after the case came to light. The DFO was transferred to Kozhikode Flying Squad after the accused in the case alleged the official had taken their bribe.

Dhanesh, known to have a track record of being an able guardian of the forest, it is learned, received support from the higher ranks within the forest department.

Previously, Dhanesh had led Operation Clean Nelliampathy that helped forest reclaim 6000 acres of land. He is also been bestowed with many awards for being a vigilante who stood his ground against timber mafia.



After media highlighted the ill timed transfer, Dhanesh was given the task of investigation in the North Zone. Dhanesh was reinstated after the Forest Minister AK Saseendhran intervened.