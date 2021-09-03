Muzaffarnagar Riots Case: BJP MLA Vikram Saini Appears Before Special Court In UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Khatauli, Vikram Saini, on Friday appeared before a Special Court in connection with a case linked to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. This case relates to the violence by a group of people who were returning after cremating two youths, in Kawal village. As per reports, the group had allegedly damaged properties and set houses on fire.

Saini and others were booked in connection with the violence. The court examined Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Sampurnanand as a prosecution witness in the case. Following this, Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay fixed September 14 as the next date of hearing in the Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Muzaffarnagar Riots Case: UP govt withdraws 77 cases without citing reason

Earlier on August 25, the Uttar Pradesh government had withdrawn 77 cases related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, including offences entailing punishment of life imprisonment, the Supreme Court was told on Tuesday. A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana is scheduled to hear a plea seeking speedy disposal of cases against MLAs.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the matter, said that a total of 510 cases, relating to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 were registered in five districts against 6,869 accused.

“Out of these 510 cases, in 175 cases the charge sheet was filed, in 165 cases final reports were submitted, 170 cases were expunged. Thereafter 77 cases were withdrawn by the state government under section 321 of CrPC. The Government Orders do not give any reasons for withdrawal of the case under section 321 of CrPC. It merely states that the administration after full consideration has taken a decision to withdraw the particular case,” Hansaria said.

He had noted that many of such cases relating to offences of dacoity under section 397 IPC are punishable with life imprisonment. Hansaria said that these 77 cases relating to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 may be examined by the Allahabad High Court by exercising the revised jurisdiction laid down by the Court itself.

He had pointed out that withdrawal from prosecution under section 321 CrPC is permissible in the public interest and cannot be done for political consideration. He said that such applications can be made in good faith, in the interest of public policy and justice, and not to thwart or stifle the process of law.

The amicus curiae also told SC that in view of the repeated misuse of power by the state in withdrawing cases for political and extraneous considerations, the court may issue some directions in addition to the guidelines laid down already.

No cases can be withdrawn without HC sanction

On August 10, the Apex court, in a significant order affecting politicians facing criminal cases, had curtailed the power of state prosecutors to withdraw prosecution against the lawmakers without prior sanction from High Courts. It had expressed strong displeasure over the non-filing of requisite status reports by the Centre and its agencies like CBI. The SC also indicated that it would set up a special bench in the court to monitor criminal cases against politicians.

The top court had directed that no prosecution against a sitting or former MP/MLA shall be withdrawn without the leave of the High Court in the respective Suo Motu writ petitions registered in pursuance of its order.

(Image: ANI, Unsplash)