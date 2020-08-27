Muzaffarpur Shelter Case: Main Convict Brajesh Thakur & Family Booked By ED Under PMLA

In a massive development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, filed a complaint against ex-MLA & Muzaffarpur shelter rape case convict Brajesh Thakur and his family under Prevention of money laundering (PMLA). The ED's complaint filed before a PMLA Patna court is regarding misappropriation of government funds by the convict and others. The ED has already confiscated 12 properties of Thakur worth over Rs 7 crore in September 2019, as per reports. Thakur & 18 others have been convicted of gang rape in January 2020.

ED files complaint on Muzaffarpur shelter case convict

Bihar: ED files a prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Muzaffarpur children home rape case convict Brajesh Thakur (file pic), his family members & others before Special Judge (PMLA), Patna in a case relating to misappropriation of govt funds pic.twitter.com/s4IVOI27Vj — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Delhi court convicts Thakur & 19 others

In January 2020, former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur, who ran the shelter where many girls were raped and assaulted, was convicted for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gang rape. Apart from Thakur, 18 others were convicted - including eight females and 12 males, as per reports. The court, which had framed charges against the accused in March 2018, also acquitted one of the accused in the case.

Muzaffarpur shelter rape case

In May 2018, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of 30 minor girls in the shelter home. Acting on it, Bihar govt shifted the girls from the shelter home to other protection homes and an FIR was lodged against the 11 accused in the case. The case was transferred to CBI in 2018 after the Supreme Court took cognizance of the alleged sexual assaults in August 2018.

Meanwhile, the CBI while probing the case, said that two skeletons recovered from the same shelter homes, were not among one of the 30 minors who were sexually assaulted, drugged in the homes. The case of alleged murder of girls in the shelter home and the case of alleged sexual assault were two different cases, the CBI had said. The CBI has filed an nterim report in the Supreme Court stating they had found no evidence against the allegations of murder, adding that girls who were believed to have been murdered were found to be alive, as per reports.