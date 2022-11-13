"My Freedom Doesn't Matter...": Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Tells Republic

Nalini Sriharan, who is one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was released after over three decades from Tamil Nadu's Vellore jail on Saturday evening. Notably, this came after the Supreme Court announced the premature release of six convicts including Nalini as they were serving a life sentence.

After her release, Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to Nalini where she expressed displeasure as her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan, who is a Sri Lankan national was sent to a refugee camp after his release. She further thanked the top court, Centre, as well as the state government and also shed light on her future plans.

'My freedom doesn't matter to me anymore': Nalini Sriharan tells Republic

While speaking about her release and her husband, Nalini said, "I think this is the real meaning of freedom. Though I have come out after 32 years I am not very happy. Of course, it's because my husband Murugan has been sent to the special camp. As soon as I came out of the prison after signing the formalities, I immediately asked for time to meet my husband. The minute they told me he was going to the camp, my whole world crashed down. I can't take this. I am an Indian citizen. He is my husband. He can be here right, but why send him to a camp? Now my freedom doesn't matter to me anymore".

Responding to the speculation about whether she is going to move to London, Nalini added, "I want to take my husband to his daughter. He has a huge family. They are all well settled. They all are happy and I need to take him to them. He has suffered for 32 years. They have taken care of us and everything. I am so grateful to them. I need to take my husband to meet his mother. My future is all going to be my husband and my daughter. I hope we will be very happy".

Nalini further said, "I would like to thank everyone. My Gods will be only the Supreme Court judges. I will pray for them every day. I will forever be grateful. I thank the central and state governments also".

In response to the people who are not happy with the release, Nalini said, "I only want to say one thing to the people who didn't want us to come out. We have suffered the worst in the world. Nobody should go through this. It was similar to hell, a grave, a cemetery. I have lived there why do you want us to suffer more?"

SC orders release of 6 convicts in Rajiv assassination case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the premature release of six convicts serving life sentences in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. It is pertinent to mention that the former Prime Minister was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

Besides Nalini, the others jailed for the 1991 assassination of Rajiv Gandhi were Sriharan, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and RP Ravichandran. The Supreme Court cited the "satisfactory behaviour" of the convicts and further added they had acquired degrees, written books, and also engaged in social service.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagatathna said the judgement of the apex court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts, is equally acceptable in their matter.

"In so far as the applicants before us are concerned, their death sentences were commuted to life on account of delay...We direct that all the appellants are deemed to have served their sentence...The applicants are thus directed to be released unless required in any other case," the bench said.

Ravichandran and Nalini had moved Supreme Court seeking premature release. They had challenged a June 17 order of the Madras High Court which rejected their petitions for premature release and cited the top court directive ordering the release of co-convict Perarivalan.