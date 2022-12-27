'My Mother Was Also...:' Son Of BSF Personnel Who Was Allegedly Beaten To Death In Gujarat

The son of the deceased BSF jawan, who was allegedly murdered in Gujarat after protesting against the circulation of an objectionable video of his daughter, stated that his brother and mother were also beaten.

“My brother received injuries to the head, and my mother was also beaten,” said Pratik, son of the deceased jawan.

An FIR was registered on Sunday night at Chaklasi police station under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 143 (unlawful assembly), police said.

Row breaks out over daughter’s objectionable video which was circulated

BSF jawan Meljibhai Vaghela along with his wife and son went to Dinesh Jadav's house at Chaklasi village in Nadiad taluka of the district to protest against the objectionable video of their daughter, which they claimed was circulated on social media by Jadav's son, Shailesh Jadav.

"After a heated argument over the issue, Jadav and his six other family members attacked Vaghela and his family members with sticks and sharp weapons," Nadiad's Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai told reporters.

Further, DSP Bajpai said an investigation was underway into the incident and a forensic team was also in the process of collecting evidence.

"As victim Meljibhai Vaghela along with his son and relatives reached Shailesh's home a fight broke out between them and the accused's father Dinesh Jadav, uncle Arvind Jadav and other family members attacked him where he died on the spot. The victim's son was injured and rushed to hospital," the DSP added.

Shailesh Jadav was also studying in the same school, the girl attended. The two were in a relationship when he posted an obscene video of the girl online. After which the BSF jawan along with his family had gone to speak to the boy's family, sources in the BSF have confirmed.

When the girl's father went to Jadav's house, the members of his family started abusing them. When he objected to that, the group attacked the jawan and his family, reads a rough translation of the FIR.

"Further investigations are also on," said police officials.