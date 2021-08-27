Mysuru Gang Rape Case: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Directs DGP To Take Stringent Actions

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured stringent action against the accused in the alleged gang rape of a girl student in Mysuru. This heinous crime was committed at Lalithadripura layout on August 24. CM Bommai stated that he had directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood, to probe the incident and take stringent action against the accused.

What did the Karnataka CM have to say about the Mysuru gang rape case?

ST Somashekar, District in-charge Minister of Mysuru also spoke on the Lalithadripura layout gang rape and said,

"The girl is receiving medical treatment at a hospital, her condition is stable. On CM's orders, ADGP Pratap Reddy is also in Mysuru for investigation. Two DCPs also put on the case."

Details of the Lalithadripura layout gang rape case

According to Mysuru City's Commissioner of Police, Dr Chandragupta, a girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. Dr Chandragupta stated,

"A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on 24th August. As per the complaint, six men had committed the crime and also beaten up the girl's friend. An FIR was lodged in Alanahally Police Station. We have formed teams for the investigation of the case."

After the incident, the victim's relatives had given a complaint, and FIR has been lodged in this regard. He also said that he can't disclose more details as the investigation is going on.

Karnataka Home Minister alleges Congress of 'rape'

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday sidelined himself from the controversial remarks of his Home Minister Araga Jnanendra regarding the Mysuru gang rape case. Jnanendra had stated that the girl and her male friend should not have gone to the deserted place where the crime took place. The state minister also stated that Congress was trying to 'rape' him by targeting him for the remarks.

Reacting to Jnanendra's remarks, CM Bommai said that he does not agree with his Home Minister and insisted that his government was taking the Mysuru rape case seriously. The CM said,

"I just don't agree with the comments made by my Home Minister regarding the gang-rape incident. I have advised him to give clarification," the chief minister said, adding "I have directed the officials to pursue the matter seriously and update me on the developments."

Image Credits - PTI