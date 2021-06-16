Nagpur Crime Branch Detains Afghan National; ATS & IB Join Probe After Taliban Connection

On Wednesday, the Nagpur Crime branch detained an Afghan national Noor Mohammed aka Abdul Haq who has been staying illegally in India since 2010. After detaining Mohammed, the crime branch further investigated after which bullet marks were found all over the accused body-- that raised serious suspicions.

Nagpur Crime Branch informs ATS

The crime branch further informed the Nagpur Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) which later reached the branch and took stock of the accused. While Mohammad was grilled by the ATS, he told the police that his name is Noor Mohammed but in his passport, the name is Abdul Haque. He was also questioned about the bullet marks. His social media profile was then checked and was found that he had shared multiple videos that favoured the Taliban.

IB joins probe

After the Taliban videos were found, Intelligence Bureau (IB) has also joined the interrogation and questioning him on his connection with the Taliban.

India’s supports Afghan-Taliban Talks

Meanwhile, India is willing to start a dialogue with a group of the Afghan Taliban. The dialogue will be led by security officials and will be limited to the Taliban group that is not under the influence of Pakistan or Iran and considered as "nationalist"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad here in Qatar’s capital and exchanged perspectives on the war-torn nation and the region during his second visit to the key Gulf nation in a week. India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US signed the peace deal with the Taliban. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains on Washington''s 18-year war with the Taliban in the country. Jaishankar also said that India has been supportive of all the efforts being made to accelerate the dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including intra-Afghan negotiations.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)