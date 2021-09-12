Nagpur: Man kills friend during argument after consuming liquor

Nagpur, Sep 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur allegedly by his friend after the two consumed liquor and had an argument, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night and a police official said Akash Puri (25) had been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death Ajay Bharati.

Yashodhara Nagar police were probing further, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

