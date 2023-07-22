Nagpur Resident Loses Rs 9.66 Lakh In An Online Fraud By Impersonating Bank Staffer

A Nagpur resident lost Rs 9.66 lakh in an online fraud carried out by an unidentified person who posed as a bank staffer, a police official said on Friday.

On July 19, Hudkeshwar resident Satish Dixit (56) received a call from a man who said he was a staffer of a private bank and was working to protect account holders from cyber fraud, the official informed.

"He took the victim's debit card and bank details after calling up from a few more numbers and convincing the latter. Using this information, the accused transferred Rs 9.66 lakh from the victim's account," the official said.

A cheating case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Hudkeshwar police station official said.