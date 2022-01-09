Following the recent revelation on the Nagpur terror plot, the city commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has confirmed that the event has a clear connection to Pakistan. The Commissioner said that the police now have enough information linking the event to terror outfit Jaish E Mohammad. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the officer informed that arrests relating to the case will be made soon.

Speaking to Republic, Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar have confirmed that the Nagpur police have stepped up security at and around Nagpur after terror operatives allegedly conducted a recce of multiple areas. The police officer said that the matter had a clear hand of Pakistan in it and the investigation team had credible information to back the same. “We have credible information that one person linked to JeM was in Nagpur about a month ago,” the Commissioner said.

Jaish-e-Mohammad connection confirmed

Furthermore, he informed that an individual part of the terror outfit JeM managed to visit multiple vital installations in the city. “He carried out reconnaissance of 4 vital installations in Nagpur,” Amitesh Kumar said. “We have information that they managed to send only one person to carry out the reconnaissance. We have evidence that the handlers are linked to JeM,” the officer added.

Speaking about the investigation, the city police commissioner said, “Central agencies have also been roped in. They are also looking at this case. Other states could also be involved.” Amitesh Kumar said that the recce happened at four different locations but did not confirm one of them being the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters. “Cannot comment on specific installation due to security concerns. But 4 prominent installations in Nagpur were the target,” he told Republic.

“We have got inputs in the last few months about specific targets. But wouldn’t like to sound alarmist at this stage since the investigation is underway,” the officer added. The Commissioner further said that the police now hold several leads in the case and are closing in on the perpetrators. The cop hinted at arrests being made soon.

Jaish terrorist from Shopian conducting recce of RSS HQ held

In a major development in the case, out of the four terrorists arrested from Srinagar on Thursday, one has been identified to be among the ones who carried out the recce at RSS headquarters in Nagpur earlier in 2021. On Thursday, January 6, four terrorists were arrested in Srinagar by teams of the Jammu and Kashmir and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Also, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

The Nagpur headquarters of RSS is currently under a high alert while security has been beefed up after Jaish operatives carried out a recce in July 2021. Confirming the same, Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had earlier informed that taking photographs and flying drones has also been banned near the establishment. Also, teams of Nagpur police have also visited Srinagar to obtain more information on the case.

