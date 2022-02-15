Nagpur trader duped of Rs 30 lakh on pretext of securing bail for his brother; 4 held

Nagpur, Feb 15 (PTI) Four persons, including three hawala operators, were arrested in connection with an extortion case wherein a betel nut trader from Nagpur in Maharashtra was duped of Rs 30 lakh under the pretext of obtaining bail for his undertrial brother, police said on Tuesday.

The accused routed Rs 25 lakh of Rs 30 lakh to Surat, Chalisgaon and again to Nagpur through the hawala network, an official said.

The arrested men are identified as Ashok Vanjani and three hawala traders namely Naresh Parmar, Ratan Nana and Santosh, police said, adding that two more accused are on the run.

The accused had approached the trader last month promising him to ensure bail for his younger brother who was arrested in a criminal case by the Nagpur Police.

They told the trader that they had "good contacts" with the police and judicial officers, the official said quoting the FIR.

However, after the complainant paid them the money, they started ignoring him, following which he approached the police, he said.

A case was registered under the charge of extortion and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK NSK

