Nangal & Mayur Vihar Rape Cases To Be Heard In Fast-track Courts; Chargesheets In 30 Days

The spokesperson of the Home Ministry informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had interacted with the Delhi Police and discussed the heinous crime that took place in Nangal near Delhi Cantonment. A nine-year-old minor girl was brutally attacked and gangraped. Both the cases would be heard in the fast track special courts in Delhi under the 'Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences' (POSCO) Act.

दिल्ली पुलिस केस दर्ज होने के 30 दिनों के अंदर अदालत में आरोप पत्र दाख़िल करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है, जिससे इन मामलों की जल्द से जल्द सुनवाई शुरू हो सके। दोनों ही मामलों की दिल्ली की फ़ास्ट ट्रैक विशेष अदालतों में सुनवाई होगी। — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 12, 2021

The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson iterated that Delhi Police was committed to file the chargesheet in court within 30 days of the registration of the case. This initiative was taken so that the trial of the rape cases of the two minor girls could be started at the earliest.

Mayur Vihar Rape Case

In yet another horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in her neighbourhood around the Trilokpuri area of Mayur Vihar. Deputy Commissioner of Police told ANI that a case had been registered for rape and relevant sections of the POSCO and SC/ST Act. As per the police, one the accused had been arrested and investigations are underway. The DCP of East Delhi stressed that successive actions would be taken.

Suspects attempt to tamper evidence in Nangal rape case

On August 1, a nine-year-old minor girl was brutally attacked and gangraped. Post that, the suspects allegedly told the girl’s mother that the child was electrocuted to death. They then discouraged the family from informing the police by saying that the police would register a case and send the body for an autopsy, where the child's vital organs will be removed and sold by the doctors. Police said that the girl who lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium, had stepped out to fetch water from the cooler installed at the crematorium on Sunday evening. Around half an hour later, the accused priest and three men called the girl’s mother to the crematorium and showed her the child’s body.

Charges against the Nangal suspects

The following day, on August 2, the Delhi police arrested four suspects; a priest named Radhe Shyam, along with Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep who worked with the priest, and Salim, a resident of the area as identified by the child's mother. The accused had been charged under Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 204 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST act.

(Image Credits - Twitter/Pixabay)