Narada Bribery Case: Calcutta HC Postpones Hearing For 10 Days Over Tushar Mehta's Appeal

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court postponed the hearing of the Narada sting operation case for another ten days. This comes after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today, appealed to the Court to postpone the hearing of the case. He stated that he is unable to be present for the hearing as there are other cases in Supreme Court in which he has to be present. A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case.

Narada bribery case

The Narada sting operation, which took place in 2014 and targeted high-ranking officials and politicians in the TMC-led government, showed that several politicians and high-ranking officials accepted bribes and illegal gratifications in exchange for unofficial favours for the companies that offered the bribes. The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections, resulting in the filing of an FIR under Sections 7, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Now, in 2021, four leaders were arrested by the CBI on May 17, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a six-hour dharna outside the CBI headquarters in Kolkata, demanding their unconditional release, while her supporters gheraoed the compound housing the CBI office.

Calcutta HC on Narada case

The four arrested leaders in the Narada sting case, Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, and former TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee, were granted interim bail on May 28 by the Calcutta High Court, subject to conditions. Later, Supreme Court Justice Aniruddha Bose recused himself from hearing the Narada Scam case appeals filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others. The West Bengal Bar Council recently requested that Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Calcutta High Court be removed with immediate effect, alleging that he was biased.

Furthermore, when the defendants were virtually presented before the court of the Special CBI judge, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak was constantly there. The Special CBI court granted interim bail to the four leaders because the agency had not requested their custody and the Supreme Court's recent judgment on prison decongestion. The Calcutta High Court, after staying the ruling, put them to judicial custody at first but then allowed them to be held under house arrest.

