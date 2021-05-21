Narada Case: Calcutta HC Orders House Arrest Of 4 TMC Netas, Matter Sent To Larger Bench

In a minor relief to jailed TMC leaders - Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and former TMC MLA Sovhan Chhaterjee, in the Narada sting case, the Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the leaders to be placed under house arrest, considering pandemic situation. The two-judge bench comprising of acting CJ Rajnish Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee disagreed over granting bail to the politicians with Justice Banerjee favouring it and Justice Bindal opposing it. The matter has now been referred to a larger bench.

Calcutta HC orders house arrest of TMC netas

Opposing the order, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the Centre has reservations about the SC judgment in Gautam Navalakha case (regarding house arrest) which has been relied on by the HC, asking for a stay in the order. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the TMC netas, said that 'House arrest is no less than arrest'. He asked that the TMC leaders should be released on interim bail till the matter is heard by the larger bench.

Previously, the Calcutta High Court had come down harshly against the TMC government for gheraoing the CBI office on Monday asking, "Is stone-pelting Gandhian way?..CM's presence at CBI office wasn't required". While CBI court had granted bail to the four leaders, the Calcutta HC late in the evening stayed the interim bail of the four aforesaid Trinamool Congress leaders.The bench has allowed the arrested persons to access files, meet officials but only through video conferencing saying, 'Whatever work they are doing for the public, let it continue'. It refused CBI's plea for staying the house arrest order. While Hakim is lodged in Presidency jail, the other three Mukherjee, Chatterjee and Mitra are admitted in SSKM Medical College and Hospital.

CBI arrests 3 TMC MLAs

On Monday, TMC minister Firhad Hakim claimed that he has been arrested by the CBI without prior notice after being called in for questioning. Senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra, minister Subrata Mukherjee and ex-TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee too were arrested along with him after CBI's questioning in the Narada sting case. Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar sanctioned the prosecution of TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee - erstwhile ministers in the purported Narada sting tapes, by the CBI. The CBI is probing the Narada sting tapes that came to light before the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and sanctioned by the Calcutta High Court in 2017.

The arrest was followed by high-octane drama as TMC supporters staged a protest outside the office in Kolkata, resorting to stone-pelting security forces. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too reached the CBI office in Kolkata and dared CBI to arrest her as well, questioning as to how the Central agency had arrested the netas without the Speaker and state govt's sanction. The Narada sting case refers to a sting operation conducted by the news portal chief Mathew Samuel in 2016 on several top-ranking Trinamool officials catching them on camera accepting bribes for illicit favours.