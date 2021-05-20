Narada Case: HC Hearing On TMC Leaders' Arrest Put Off Due To Unavailability Of Bench

In a huge development, the Calcutta High Court announced that the bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee will not assemble on Thursday. As the same division bench was hearing TMC's plea seeking recall of its order staying the bail granted to the accused in the Narada case, this implies that the matter will not be heard today at 2 pm as scheduled. Thus, West Bengal Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and ex-legislator Sovan Chatterjee will continue to be in judicial custody.

Without disclosing the reason, the HC stated, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the first Division bench would not assemble today". While Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were represented by Congress leader and noted senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior counsel Sidharth Luthra appeared for Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee. Pressing for the release of his clients on Wednesday, Singhvi argued that no court in the country can deliver an order cancelling bail without issuing notice to the accused and hearing him.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stressed that there was an "orchestrated attempt" to see that justice was not done. Narrating the sequence of events including WB CM Mamata Banerjee's dharna and the presence of Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in the special CBI court, he opined that the country has never witnessed such hooliganism until now. He added, "The question of bail is not about them cooperating or not cooperating. It is about them being able to influence witnesses and trial".

The Narada case and subsequent high-profile arrests

Ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls, some TMC leaders were accused of accepting a substantial amount of illegal gratification from Samuel leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 120B of the IPC and Sections 7, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While CBI initially arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, he is currently out on bail. On Monday morning, WB Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and ex-legislator Sovan Chatterjee were taken into custody in connection with this case.

This propelled a protest from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who demanded the unconditional release of these leaders and sat on a 6-hour long dharna with her supporters outside the CBI office for 6 hours. Moreover, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak was continuously present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. Granting interim bail to the 4 leaders, the Special CBI court took into account the fact that the agency didn't ask for their custody and the SC's latest order on the decongesting of prisons. However, the Calcutta High Court stayed the order and sent them to judicial custody till May 19.