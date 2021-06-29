Narada Case: Mamata Banerjee Moves Back To Calcutta HC After SC Order; Files New Affidavit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday filed a fresh affidavit in the Calcutta HC, in the Narada sting case based on the directions of the Supreme Court. The fresh affidavit comes after the top court asked Mamata Banerjee to go back to Calcutta HC and reserved the order in the Narada hearing based on whether the affidavits will be accepted by Calcutta High Court.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak had approached the Supreme Court stating that their affidavits were denied by the HC. The Calcutta High Court on June 9 had refused to accept the reply-affidavits of the TMC supremo. After hearing her plea, the five-judge SC bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran directed the HC to decide on Mamata's applications first and asked her Ghatak to file the application before the High Court once again.

Mamata says 'no proof of dharna' at CBI office

The West Bengal Chief Minister had on June 22 filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court where she accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of 'boasting' the case against the TMC Ministers in the Narada probe. The TMC Supremo claimed that there is 'no proof' of her conducting a 'dharna' or 'seize' at the CBI office in Kolkata, claiming that CBI's allegations were 'false.'

"The allegations made by the CBI against the Petitioner in relation to the events are contradictory and have been made in an attempt to mislead the court allegations regarding the petitioner’s presence at Nizam Palace complex which houses the CBI’s office," Mamata stated in her petition.

"The CBI allegation its self is contradictory in nature wherein, on one hand, the CBI alleges that the petitioner was present with a crowd of miscreants and also that upon arrival she 'rushed' and 'went straight' to the CBI office where the accused were present. There is no evidence of the petitioner holding a 'Dharna' or 'gherao' or 'siege' outside the CBI office and are thus false allegations," it added.

The CBI had on May 17 arrested three TMC MLAs-- Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Subrata Mukherjee in the Narada case. After their arrest, Mamata Banerjee reached the CBI Office with TMC workers demanding their 'unconditional release' staging a protest which ultimately lasted for 6 hours. The CBI has accused Mamata Banerjee of barging into their office and 'threatening' officers on duty.