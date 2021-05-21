Narada Scam: As 2 Judges Dissent, Calcutta HC Constitution Bench To Decide TMC Netas' Fate

In a major development in the Narada scam case, the Calcutta High Court on Friday constituted a five-judge constitution bench to hear the case concerning the arrest of four All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. Apart from Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee who are already considering the matter, the bench would also be presided by - Justices IP Mukerje, Harish Tandon and Soumen Sen. The five-judge bench has been constituted as the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Bindal had dissented on the point of granting interim bail to the four accused Trinamool Congress leaders.

The division bench, however earlier in the day, has sent the four TMC leaders - Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee, to house arrest till the pendency of the matter. As the house arrest orders were pronounced, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for the leaders argued, "I am taken aback. House arrest is no less than an arrest." Singhvi further argued that the arrested TMC leaders should be released on interim bail till the matter is heard by the larger bench.

The counsel for the accused persons then prayed that the accused politicians shall be given access to files and officials as some of them are Ministers and if the same is not provided the management of COVID-19 would not be possible. "Putting them under house arrest would affect the COVID operations in the state. The Ministers should also be given access to the files related to COVID work, vaccination etc if they are kept in house arrest," Singhvi said. Singhvi further stated that the accused cannot be kept in custody just because Solicitor General wants to file an SLP against the order.

Meanwhile, Luthra while hitting out at the investigating agency said, "CBI case is a "house of cards" which will fall down in no time."

Objecting to the statement made by Luthra, the Solicitor General said, "If it is a "house of cards" it should fall in a judicial order. Not with ministers protesting. That is pure hooliganism."

The Solicitor General also opposed the order of house arrest saying that the Union has reservations about the SC judgement in the Gautam Navalakha case, which has been relied on by the high court to allow the house arrest of the TMC leaders.

The Solicitor General who represents the premier investigation agency had told the court on the previous date of hearing that agency was under "siege" and "threat".

"The facts are unprecedented in the history of India...No prior incident where such a premier investigation agency was prevented from doing what was asked by the court," Mehta had said.

"I am praying that besides transfer of trial, all proceedings in the bail plea before lower court on May 17 be declared nullity in the eyes of law," the Solicitor had urged the court. It was well planned and well thought out to not allow judge to decide the bail: Mehta had said.

After the conclusion of the arguments and ordering for the leaders to be sent to house arrest, the court ordered, "...officials will not have any direct access to the accused, however, they are permitted to deal with the files sent to them online and hold meetings through video conferencing." It further added that a complete log of all video conferencing along with the details of the persons with whom it was held and the purpose therefor, shall be maintained.

"The video conferencing facility shall not be used for any other purpose," the bench said while also adding complete record of any person visiting the house of the accused at his residence shall be maintained along with its duration and the purpose

The matter will now be heard on Monday i.e. May 24.