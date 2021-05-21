Narada Scam Case: Calcutta HC Constitutes 5-judge Bench; Next Hearing On May 24

In a major development in the controversial Narada scam case, the Calcutta High Court on Friday constituted a bench of five judges to hear the case in which TMC leaders - Madan Mitra (TMC MLA), Firhad Hakim (TMC Minister), Subrata Mukherjee (TMC Minister) and former TMC MLA Sovhan Chhaterjee were arrested by the CBI. Earlier the Calcutta High Court had placed all the accused TMC leaders under house arrest considering the ongoing pandemic situation. The case is now slated to be heard by the larger bench on May 24.

Opposing the house arrest order, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the Centre has reservations about the SC judgment in Gautam Navalakha case (regarding house arrest) which has been relied on by the HC, asking for a stay in the order. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the TMC leaders, said that 'House arrest is no less than arrest'. He asked that the TMC leaders should be released on interim bail till the matter is heard by the larger bench.

Now, the Calcutta High Court has formed a larger bench and it will be headed by acting Chief Justice Arijit Banerjee. Apart from Acting Chief Justice Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee the other members of the bench are Justice IP Mukherjee, Justice Harish Tandon, and Justice Soumen Sen.

CBI arrests 3 TMC MLAs In Narada Scam Case

On Monday, TMC minister Firhad Hakim claimed that he has been arrested by the CBI without prior notice after being called in for questioning. Senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra, minister Subrata Mukherjee and ex-TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee too were arrested along with him after CBI's questioning in the Narada sting case. Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar sanctioned the prosecution of TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra, and Sovan Chatterjee - erstwhile ministers in the purported Narada sting tapes, by the CBI. The CBI is probing the Narada sting tapes that came to light before the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and sanctioned by the Calcutta High Court in 2017.

What is Narada Scam case?

The Narada sting tapes, made public before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2016, had recorded TMC ministers, MPs, and MLAs allegedly receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours. The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of the Narada News portal. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March 2017.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)