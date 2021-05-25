Narada Scam: CBI Withdraws Plea Before SC Challenging Calcutta HC's Order Of House Arrest

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has withdrawn its petition from the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's order allowing house arrest to the four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada scam probe.

The Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gawai said that they have not passed the orders on the merits of the case while adding that the parties are at liberty to vent their issues before the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court while hearing the case condemned the conduct of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBI argued that the confidence of the people would erode in the judiciary if such conduct is displayed by the CM and law minister of the state.

"Thousands of people barged in and pelted stones on the CBI officials, after which the orders were passed, hence the bail orders should be nullified," said the Solicitor General.

He opined that the granting of bail would have been correct in a normal course, but not when the law minister was sitting in the courtroom with a huge crowd despite him not being party to the case.

To this, the Supreme Court bench said, "Our judiciary is not so weak as to be influenced by the antics of the mob."

The bench asked, "We don't appreciate dharna, but if the chief minister is sitting on Dharna, will the accused be made to suffer? Liberty is the priority, for other issues there is remedy."

The Supreme Court told the SG that the CBI has the liberty to take action against those who entered the police station and were violating the law.

Narada Scam and high octane political drama over arrest of TMC leaders

The Narada scam is a sting operation targetting high-ranking officials and politicians of TMC led government in 2014 which revealed several politicians and high-ranking officials accepting bribes and illegal gratifications in exchange for unofficial favours for the companies offering the bribes. The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections.

After the CBI arrested the four leaders on May 17, CM Mamata Banerjee staged a six-hour-long dharna at the CBI office in Kolkata demanding the unconditional release of the four leaders, while her supporters resorting to stone-pelting in the complex housing the CBI office. Moreover, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak along with his supporters was continuously present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. The special CBI judge granted bail to the four accused TMC leader. Challenging the CBI court's order, the CBI appealed to the Calcutta High Court which revoked the CBI court order and sent the four accused to judicial custody. However, the high court later ordered the house arrest of the four leaders.