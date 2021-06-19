Narada Scam: Difference Of Opinion On Probe Agency Seeking Sanction Says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday informed that he has received a difference of opinion from experts over CBI seeking prosecution sanction against some sitting and former MPs in the Narada case. In addition, Birla also informed that the matter has been sent for a further legal opinion. The CBI has sought sanctions to prosecute some politicians in the Narada Case.

'I have sought the opinion of experts': Om Birla

"The Narada matter is pending before me and I have sought the opinion of experts. I have received differences of opinion from the experts. Due to this, no decision can be taken on the members unless they are properly examined," Om Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also informed that the matter is being examined by the Law Department. The agency has sought sanction to prosecute former MP Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamul MPs Prasun Banerjee, Saugata Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Narada case. The CBI officials have also asserted that it is mandatory to acquire the prosecution sanction from the Lok Sabha Speaker for any chargesheet to be filed against MP and also in case of former MPs if the allegations occurred at a time when he was a member of the House.

Narada Scam

The Narada scam is a sting operation targetting high-ranking officials and politicians of TMC led government in 2014 which revealed several politicians and high-ranking officials accepting bribes and illegal gratifications in exchange for unofficial favours for the companies offering the bribes. The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections. The CBI had arrested the four leaders on May 17 and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had staged a six-hour-long dharna at the CBI office in Kolkata demanding the unconditional release of the four leaders.

Banerjee's followers had also resorted to stone-pelting in the complex housing the CBI office. Moreover, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak along with his supporters was continuously present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. The special CBI judge later granted bail to the four accused TMC leader. Challenging the CBI court's order, the CBI appealed to the Calcutta High Court which revoked the CBI court order and sent the four accused to judicial custody. However, the high court later ordered the house arrest of the four leaders.

